Indiana Nurse Practitioner Arrested for Illegal Prescriptions

CARMEL, Ind. (WOWO). — A Carmel nurse practitioner is behind bars after investigators say she was involved in a fraudulent prescription drug scheme.

According to law enforcement officials, 34-year-old Katherine Curtis was arrested following a multi-agency investigation into illegal prescribing practices. Detectives allege Curtis overprescribed controlled substances and wrote fraudulent prescriptions using the names of other nurse practitioners without their consent.

Search warrants were served at Curtis’s home and medical office, where investigators reportedly gathered evidence tied to the alleged drug fraud.

Curtis was taken into custody and booked into the Hamilton County Jail, where she remains held on several preliminary drug-related charges while prosecutors review the case for formal filing.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and could lead to additional charges or disciplinary action related to Curtis’s medical license.

The agencies involved in the case have not yet disclosed how long the alleged fraud was taking place or how many prescriptions may have been written.