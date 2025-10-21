Indiana State Police Partner With DEA For National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

PERU, Ind. (WOWO) — The Indiana State Police (ISP) is once again teaming up with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to participate in the nationwide Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 25, 2025, providing Hoosiers with an opportunity to safely dispose of expired, unused, or unwanted prescription medications.

From 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., residents can drop off medications at collection sites set up across the country, including the ISP Peru Post, located at 1451 N. Eel River Cemetery Rd, Peru, IN 46970. The event is free, anonymous, and no questions will be asked.

The initiative aims to combat the ongoing crisis of prescription drug abuse by offering a secure method of disposal. According to authorities, unused medications kept in home medicine cabinets are a common source of diversion, misuse, and accidental poisonings. Many cases of prescription drug abuse stem from drugs obtained through friends, family members, or even through household trash.

“This event is about public health and safety,” said a representative of the Indiana State Police. “Proper disposal of unused medications helps reduce the risk of abuse, environmental harm, and accidental overdoses.”

Accepted items include prescription pills and liquid medications. However, needles, syringes, and other sharps will not be accepted at any collection site due to safety concerns.

Health officials also caution against traditional disposal methods, such as flushing medications down the toilet or pouring them into sinks, which can pose environmental hazards.

The Indiana State Police encourages community members to take advantage of this initiative and clean out their medicine cabinets responsibly. All Indiana State Police Posts will participate in the Take Back Day — with the exception of the Toll Road Post.

For more information about local collection sites and what is accepted, visit http://www.DEATakeBack.com