Indiana State Police Report Halloween Weekend Patrols

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) The Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post stepped up patrols over Halloween weekend to ensure families could enjoy trick-or-treating safely. Officers focused on areas frequently visited by children and families.

During the weekend, troopers:

  • Conducted 114 traffic stops

  • Issued 102 warnings

  • Cited 35 traffic infractions

  • Provided one child safety seat voucher

  • Made one Driving While Suspended Prior arrest

The patrols aimed to maintain safety for motorists and pedestrians and ensure a fun, secure environment for the community.

