Indiana State Police Report Halloween Weekend Patrols

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) The Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post stepped up patrols over Halloween weekend to ensure families could enjoy trick-or-treating safely. Officers focused on areas frequently visited by children and families.
During the weekend, troopers:
-
Conducted 114 traffic stops
-
Issued 102 warnings
-
Cited 35 traffic infractions
-
Provided one child safety seat voucher
-
Made one Driving While Suspended Prior arrest
The patrols aimed to maintain safety for motorists and pedestrians and ensure a fun, secure environment for the community.