Indiana State Police Report Halloween Weekend Patrols

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) The Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post stepped up patrols over Halloween weekend to ensure families could enjoy trick-or-treating safely. Officers focused on areas frequently visited by children and families.

During the weekend, troopers:

Conducted 114 traffic stops

Issued 102 warnings

Cited 35 traffic infractions

Provided one child safety seat voucher

Made one Driving While Suspended Prior arrest

The patrols aimed to maintain safety for motorists and pedestrians and ensure a fun, secure environment for the community.