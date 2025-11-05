Two Michigan Men Charged in Alleged Halloween Terror Plot

DETROIT, MI (WOWO) Two Michigan men, Mohamed Ali and Majed Mahmoud, both 20, appeared in federal court Monday facing charges related to an alleged ISIS-inspired Halloween terror plot. Each is charged with a single count of transferring weapons and ammunition for terrorism.

Court documents allege the men were targeting LGBTQ+ friendly bars and clubs in a Detroit suburb, discussing plans that reportedly mirrored the 2015 Paris attack that killed 130 people. The 73-page charging document details purchases of multiple high-powered rifles, shotguns, handguns, over 1,600 rounds of ammunition, and tactical gear including body armor.

Authorities say the defendants used an encrypted phone app to coordinate the attack, called “Pumpkin,” with others not yet identified. Reports indicate the pair visited a gun store and shooting range as recently as October.

Ali and Mahmoud will remain in custody until their next court appearance on November 10. If convicted, they face up to 15 years in prison.