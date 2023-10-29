October 29, 2023
Local News

Indiana Tech Placed On Brief Lockdown Friday Night

by WOWO News0
(Photo supplied/Indiana Tech)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana Tech was placed on a lockdown Friday night after an incident outside the Schaefer Center.

According to our partners in news at 21-Alive, Fort Wayne police responded to a possible armed robbery on Indiana Tech’s campus.

During that time, a basketball game was taking place inside the Schaefer Center. People in attendence started receiving text messages telling them to shelter in place.

Reports say instructions were given over the intercom inside the facility tell them to stay inside.

A short time after, students on campus received an additional text that the lockdown had been lifted.

The game evenutally resumed, though fans who left the game were not allowed back inside.

Related posts

Murder Case Dismissed After Key Witness Dies in Accident

Dean Jackson

Indiana Agency Warns of Post-Storm Scam Artists

WOWO News

Meth lab bust in New Haven motel

WOWO News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.