Authorities Continue Search For 11-Year-Old Boy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Police in Fort Wayne continue to look for an 11-year-old boy that went missing Saturday night.

A Public Safety Alert was sent out by the Fort Wayne Police Department around 7:15 p.m.

According to police, the potentially endangered juvenile is 11-year-old Denique Tyson. Tyson was last seen near Spatz Avenue, southwest of Abbett Elementary School, on Saturday afternoon around 4:10 p.m.

Tyson was wearing a long white and blue windbreaker, a black t-shirt with Minions on it, black pants and black shoes.

If you have information on Denique Tyson’s whereabouts, call 911 or the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-449-7486.