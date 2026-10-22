Indiana unemployment rate holds below national average in September

INDIANAPOLS (WOWO) – Indiana’s unemployment rate was 3.4% in September, below the national rate of 4.2%, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

The state’s labor force participation rate was 63.1%, compared with 61.8% nationally. Indiana’s labor force totaled 3,490,597 people.

Private-sector employment reached 2.848 million in September, an increase of 3,200 jobs from August.

Private education and health services added 3,700 jobs, while manufacturing employment increased by 3,500. Other industries collectively added 400 jobs.

As of Sept. 30, Indiana had 106,223 open job postings statewide. The state also reported 16,671 continuing unemployment insurance claims for the week ending Oct. 3.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development encourages Hoosiers seeking employment, training or career information to visit in.gov/dwd/job-seekers.