Indiana Veterans Benefits Access Improved Through New Training Program

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) The Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs has announced a new partnership with the American Legion designed to improve access to benefits for the state’s veterans. The agreement requires County Veteran Service Officers to complete updated training that meets state accreditation standards.

Officers who meet the standards will receive full accreditation through the American Legion. According to the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs, the goal is to ensure every veteran filing a benefits claim receives consistent and professional guidance.

Officials from the American Legion say the program provides a standardized approach across the state, improving service quality for veterans in both urban and rural counties. County Veteran Service Officers will be able to offer verified expertise for claims assistance, helping reduce delays and inaccuracies in the filing process.

The program also includes continuing education opportunities for officers, ensuring that knowledge of federal and state benefits remains current. According to the American Legion, veterans can expect reliable support no matter which county they live in, promoting statewide equity in benefits administration.

State leaders describe the initiative as part of ongoing efforts to improve access to veteran services. The partnership aligns with broader goals to make sure all Hoosier veterans receive timely and accurate assistance with claims, according to the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs.