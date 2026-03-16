New Command Chief for Indiana Air National Guard 122nd Fighter Wing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The 122nd Fighter Wing of the Indiana Air National Guard has a new senior enlisted leader.

Chief Master Sgt. Joseph A. Lewis formally assumed the role of command chief during an assumption of responsibility ceremony March 14 at Baer Field Air National Guard Base in Fort Wayne.

Lewis replaces Chief Master Sgt. Kyle D. Hoopingarner, who has served as the wing’s command chief since Sept. 10, 2022, and plans to retire after 27 years of service in the Indiana Air National Guard.

Wing Commander Col. Scott T. Boatright said the position plays a key role in the unit’s readiness.

“The Wing Command Chief is probably the most impactful position on this base,” Boatright said during the ceremony. “They are the leader of the enlisted force — the backbone of our readiness and combat capability.”

The command chief serves as the principal adviser to the wing commander on issues affecting more than 900 enlisted Airmen assigned to the 122nd Fighter Wing. The role also represents the enlisted force in leadership discussions and helps guide training, readiness and professional development.

Lewis began his military career in 2003 in the U.S. Marine Corps before joining the Indiana Air National Guard’s 122nd Fighter Wing in 2008.

During his time with the wing, Lewis has served in several roles including weapons load team member, recruiting office supervisor, base education and training manager, and most recently senior enlisted leader for the wing’s medical group.

Lewis told Airmen at the ceremony he views the new role as both an honor and a responsibility.

“I’ve held various roles at this wing, and this is the one that is an absolute honor and humbling experience to be able to step up into,” Lewis said. “I know that your respect will not be automatic. It will be earned, and I will work to earn your respect and be your senior enlisted leader and the voice of the enlisted force every day that I walk through that gate.”

Hoopingarner, who addressed the wing during the ceremony, said he is confident in the leadership transition.

“As I go into retirement, I’m excited for the future of this wing,” Hoopingarner said. “I’m also excited for our new command chief, Chief Master Sgt. Joe Lewis. Joe’s a proven leader. He’s a good man and I promise you he will be your voice and he will represent the over 900 enlisted Airmen among the wing leadership team.”

Lewis said one of his priorities moving forward will be reinforcing the wing’s focus on mission readiness and the responsibilities of every Airman supporting operations.

“We are going to shift our focus here to our Warrior Ethos,” Lewis said. “Each and every one of you is a warfighter and contributes to the mission. You’ve heard Col. Boatright say it — every job affects us being able to get jets in the air. We are going to show up each and every day with the mindset that we’re preparing for the fight.”

The 122nd Fighter Wing operates the A-10 Thunderbolt II and supports both federal and state missions, including overseas deployments and domestic response operations.