FW Crisis Management Team

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Courageous Healing, Inc. will lead a 24/7 mobile crisis response effort in Fort Wayne after receiving a $1 million grant from the Mobile Crisis Accelerator Program (MCAP).

The funding will help launch and expand teams that respond to mental health and substance-use crises in underserved communities.

Janell Lane, co-founder of Courageous Healing, said the team will respond to calls through 988, 911, and community partners.

Their goal is to be able to assist with and de-escalate crisis situations so people don’t end up in the hospital or jail unnecessarily.