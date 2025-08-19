August 19, 2025
Local News

FW Crisis Management Team

by David Scheie0
Assorted pills and tablets arranged next to wooden blocks spelling 'PANIC' on a white background.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Courageous Healing, Inc. will lead a 24/7 mobile crisis response effort in Fort Wayne after receiving a $1 million grant from the Mobile Crisis Accelerator Program (MCAP).

The funding will help launch and expand teams that respond to mental health and substance-use crises in underserved communities.

Janell Lane, co-founder of Courageous Healing, said the team will respond to calls through 988, 911, and community partners.

Their goal is to be able to assist with and de-escalate crisis situations so people don’t end up in the hospital or jail unnecessarily.

