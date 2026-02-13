Indianapolis-Based Steak ’n Shake Eliminates Microwaves

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) Steak ’n Shake says it will eliminate microwaves from all of its restaurant kitchens as part of a broader effort to improve food quality.

The Indianapolis-based chain announced on social media that every location is expected to be microwave-free by April 15. The company said the decision reflects a commitment to traditional cooking methods and what it described as “real food.”

According to reporting by Fox News, Steak ’n Shake operates approximately 390 restaurants across the United States. The outlet also reported the move follows other changes at the company, including a transition to 100 percent beef tallow and the adoption of a2 milk products.

The company has not detailed how menu preparation will change once microwaves are removed from kitchens. Fox News reports Steak ’n Shake did not immediately respond to additional requests for comment.

The announcement comes amid broader national conversations about food sourcing and ingredient transparency in the restaurant industry.