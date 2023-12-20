December 20, 2023
A Victim Of Electrocution In Garret Is Now Filing A Lawsuit

GARRET, Ind. (WOWO) — In May, Steven Webb was working on a roof remodel job at M & S Steel Corp. on Railroad Street in Garrett.

According to Webb, that’s when he lifted a metal roof sheet that made contact with a powerline, electrocuting him.

Webb says he received between third and fifth-degree burns on 50 percent of his body and feels this could have been avoided.

According to our partners in news at 21ALIVE, Webb filed a lawsuit in November against M & S Steel Corp., B. Graber & Sons, LLC, the city of Garrett and Indiana Michigan Power.

The lawsuit claims all parties failed to properly de-energize all powerlines near the building.

