November 15, 2023
INDOT Studying Alternatives In U.S. 30 and U.S. 31 Studies

by WOWO News0

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO):  Officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation has unveiled the next steps in its studies of the U.S. 30 and U.S. 31 corridors in northern Indiana.  INDOT began its ProPEL U.S. 30 and ProPEL U.S. 31 studies last summer to evaluate the transportation needs of the corridors, which encompass a total of 180 miles across 12 counties. INDOT Senior Project Manager Sandra Flum tells Inside INdiana Business said the ideas identified in the latest update will include things that residents may or may not like.

“What we are bound to do is to make sure our study is complete,” Flum said. “So we look at popular and unpopular things, but things that meet the need, in order to make sure that when we look back over the study, and when we have a final report that we can say it was a robust study that we didn’t discard just aimlessly things that didn’t work.”

As part of the Universe of Alternatives, the study teams identified 55 potential solutions to address issues, needs and desired outcomes in each area.  The public can provide feedback on the ProPEL US 30 and US 31 websites through Dec. 22. That feedback will be evaluated and INDOT plans to issue a final Universe of Alternatives.

