FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is looking for help finding a 78-year-old woman they say is endangered.

A Public Safety Alert was sent to residents just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

FWPD is searching for Karen Jenkins, described as being 5′3″, 100 pounds, and has silver hair and brown eyes. Police say she was last seen driving a gray 2017 Buick Lacrosse with license plate number 999ADT.

If you see her, you are asked to call FWPD at 260-427-1222.