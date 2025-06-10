Indy Blue Line Construction

Indianapolis, Ind. (WOWO) — Get ready for more construction and closures.

Drivers and bus riders who use Washington Street on the city’s near west side should prepare for a significant, long-term disruption as IndyGo begins the first major construction project for its new Blue Line.

Starting the week of June 10, 2025, all westbound lanes of Washington Street will close to traffic between North White River Parkway and Belmont Avenue. The closure is expected to last for approximately six months to allow crews to install new, large-scale storm sewer trunk lines—a critical infrastructure upgrade required for the bus rapid transit line.

Eastbound lanes along the corridor will remain open to traffic.

Detours for Westbound Drivers

Motorists traveling westbound on Washington Street will be rerouted around the construction zone. The official detour will direct traffic north on White River Parkway, west on Michigan Street, and then south on Holt Road to reconnect with Washington Street. The detour route is approximately 3.6 miles long.

IndyGo Route 8 Changes

The closure will also impact public transit. IndyGo’s Route 8, which runs along Washington Street, will be detoured. All westbound bus stops on Washington Street between White River Parkway and Belmont Avenue will be closed for the duration of the project. The bus detour will use North White River Parkway, Michigan Street, and Belmont Avenue. Riders are encouraged to check the IndyGo website for the most up-to-date information on stop changes and schedules.

This project will create a 24-mile transit corridor connecting the Indianapolis International Airport through the heart of downtown to the town of Cumberland. The project aims to improve speed and reliability for thousands of daily riders with features like dedicated bus lanes and platform-level boarding. The full Blue Line is scheduled to become operational in 2028.