June 11, 2025
Local News

Angola Man Arrested for Stealing Work Van in Steuben County

by Heather Starr0
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A rural Angola man has been arrested in connection with the theft of a work van that was reported stolen last week in Steuben County.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office says the van was taken from a business on West SR 120 in rural Jamestown Township on June 5. The next day, it was found in a parking lot near SR 127 and CR 400 N.

Detectives say 35-year-old Shane Michael Rakentine was located five days later at the American Inn and arrested after a brief interview. He’s facing charges of Level 6 felony auto theft and misdemeanor marijuana possession. Rakentine remains in the Steuben County Jail on a $4,000 bond.

