April 24, 2026
Indiana News

Indy Man Rescued At Eagle Creek Reservoir

by David Scheie0
A tranquil lake with clear blue sky and lush green shore reflecting perfectly in the water.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a man was rescued at Eagle Creek Reservoir on Friday following an incident in which he went underwater while attempting to retrieve a drifting fishing boat.

At approximately 12:00 p.m., first responders were dispatched to the reservoir near Dandy Trail for a report of a man who had gone underwater and did not resurface.

Upon arrival, responders learned that a boater had tied his vessel to a dock and walked back to his truck when the boat began to drift away.

A bystander offered to swim out to retrieve it but began struggling in the water and went under.

Divers from the Indianapolis Fire Department Dive Team located and recovered the victim within approximately thirty minutes.

He was transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital in critical condition, where he remains at this time.

 

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