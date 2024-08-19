Inmate at Allen County Jail dies of infection

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An inmate at the Allen County Jail has died from an infection.

The Allen County Coroner says 36-year-old Paul Green passed away early Friday morning. He had been incarcerated since August 8, 2024, and was on a medical watch list. According to the Indiana State Police, jail staff checked on Green at 1:50 a.m., finding him responsive. However, motion-activated cameras showed him moving around his cell until 2:38 a.m., after which he was found unresponsive at 2:50 a.m. Jail staff immediately summoned medical help, initiating CPR at 2:53 a.m. Paramedics arrived at 3:05 a.m., and Green was taken to Lutheran Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

The Coroner determined Green’s death was caused by peritonitis, which is often caused by an infection from a hole in the bowel or a burst appendix, according to Johns Hopkins.

The Indiana State Police, who were called to investigate at the request of the Allen County Sheriff, found that Green’s death, while natural, remains under investigation. The Allen County Sheriff’s Department and the Allen County Coroner’s Office are assisting in the investigation.