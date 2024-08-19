August 19, 2024
Contractors dig up possible human bones at vacant Fort Wayne home

by Derek Decker0
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Police found possible human remains at a vacant home on Summit Street Monday.

Just after 10 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 1400 block of Summit Street, which is just two blocks from Indiana Tech’s campus.

The home was under construction and while the contractors were shoring up the foundation, they located what was believed to be human remains.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office arrived on scene to inspect the bones and the incident is under investigation.

