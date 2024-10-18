October 18, 2024
Local News

Former HU running coach sentenced

by Network Indiana0

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — Former Huntington University cross country coach Nicholas Johnson has been sentenced to a year behind bars for sexual battery.

He was convicted after a two-day trial in late September.

Johnson committed sexual battery on a female athlete at least once during a massage, and she testified that they had a consensual relationship after that.

He also pled guilty to identity deception in a 2020 case where he took a teenage girl to Oregon.

Johnson and his wife were both fired from being coaches at Huntington.

Related posts

St. Joe Road development approved despite outraged homeowners

Derek Decker

Legislative Leaders Expect Ohio Execution Changes

Kylie Havens

Man hospitalized after fall from tree stand

Caleb Hatch

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.