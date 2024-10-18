Former HU running coach sentenced

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — Former Huntington University cross country coach Nicholas Johnson has been sentenced to a year behind bars for sexual battery.

He was convicted after a two-day trial in late September.

Johnson committed sexual battery on a female athlete at least once during a massage, and she testified that they had a consensual relationship after that.

He also pled guilty to identity deception in a 2020 case where he took a teenage girl to Oregon.

Johnson and his wife were both fired from being coaches at Huntington.