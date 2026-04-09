April 8, 2026
Fox National

Iran Halts Tanker Traffic In Strait Of Hormuz As Ceasefire Tensions Erupt

by Fox News0

(FOX NEWS) — Iran reportedly halted oil tanker traffic in the Strait of Hormuz in response to Israeli attacks on Lebanon, as Iranian officials accuse the U.S. of violating ceasefire clauses before the start of negotiations.

Only limited Iranian and Chinese tankers have been allowed to pass through the key waterway, according to a report from Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) state-affiliated media.

The standstill comes after Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf released a scathing statement on social media Wednesday accusing the U.S. of violating three key clauses of the 10-point proposal.

Among the alleged violations, Ghalibaf claimed the U.S. failed to comply with a ceasefire in Lebanon, which Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday night said was part of the deal.

Vice President JD Vance and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said during separate media appearances Wednesday that a ceasefire in Lebanon was not included in the agreement.

Related posts

(Video) Indiana, Tennessee And Other States Hit By Storm

WOWO News

US economy adds 916,000 jobs in March, unemployment falls to 6%

Fox News

Trump Slams NATO As A ‘Paper Tiger’ And Rebukes Pacific Allies For Lack Of Support Against Iran

Fox News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.