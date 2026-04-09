Iran Halts Tanker Traffic In Strait Of Hormuz As Ceasefire Tensions Erupt

(FOX NEWS) — Iran reportedly halted oil tanker traffic in the Strait of Hormuz in response to Israeli attacks on Lebanon, as Iranian officials accuse the U.S. of violating ceasefire clauses before the start of negotiations.

Only limited Iranian and Chinese tankers have been allowed to pass through the key waterway, according to a report from Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) state-affiliated media.

The standstill comes after Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf released a scathing statement on social media Wednesday accusing the U.S. of violating three key clauses of the 10-point proposal.

Among the alleged violations, Ghalibaf claimed the U.S. failed to comply with a ceasefire in Lebanon, which Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday night said was part of the deal.

Vice President JD Vance and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said during separate media appearances Wednesday that a ceasefire in Lebanon was not included in the agreement.