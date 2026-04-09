Synthetic Drugs Fuel Ohio Prison Overdoses and Violence

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWO) Ohio prisons are facing a growing crisis as synthetic drugs smuggled inside are fueling overdoses, violence, and chaos behind bars, according to The Marshall Project and USA TODAY Network Ohio.

The drugs, often synthetic cannabinoids soaked into paper, are easy to hide and hard to detect, creating a black market that can generate thousands of dollars per sheet. One incarcerated person described the effects as a “Walking Dead” scenario, with others passing out, convulsing, or acting violently. Since 2020, Ohio prison officers logged more than 56,000 drug confiscations, but the source of the majority of drugs remains unknown.

Investigations show that smuggling operations often involve visitors, drone pilots, and even state employees. Some employees admitted to making up to $5,000 per drug drop, disguising contraband in chip bags, mail, or even dead animals. Despite suspensions and firings, many staff face no criminal charges, contributing to the persistence of the black market.

Prison officials have tried to combat the problem by installing Top Golf-style fencing, drone detection systems, body scanners, and electronic mail screening, but the measures have had limited success. Synthetic cannabinoids have caused more deaths in Ohio prisons than fentanyl, though standard testing often misses them, leading to underreported fatalities.

Families of victims, like Jayson Murphy and Aaron Dixon, say the system has failed to protect incarcerated individuals from addiction and overdose. Murphy’s sister, Amber Hall, told investigators that her brother’s death at Lebanon Correctional Institution in 2024 was ruled an overdose, but she said authorities showed little interest in pursuing justice. Dixon’s daughter, Katherine, discovered her father died from a synthetic cannabinoid overdose only after a reporter contacted her.

State prison officials acknowledge the challenges but stress the difficulty in monitoring every item entering facilities. Since 2020, more than 390 vendors and 335 former employees have been blacklisted for misconduct, but the lists often lack details on why individuals were barred.

“The drugs keep coming in, and it’s a gold mine for those willing to take the risk,” said Cory Sutphin, who was incarcerated for running a drug smuggling operation. “It’s money, power, and control, all inside a prison.”

The crisis has fueled calls for systemic reforms to curb smuggling, better protect incarcerated people, and reduce drug-related deaths.