April 9, 2026
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Iranian President Says Israeli Strikes Against Hezbollah Will Make Saturday Talks ‘Meaningless’

by Fox News0
Israeli soldiers work amid the rubble of residential buildings destroyed by an Iranian missile strike that killed several people, in Beersheba, Israel, on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

(FOX NEWS) — Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian says planned talks between the U.S. and Iran on Saturday will be “meaningless” if Israel continues its attacks on Lebanon Thursday.

Pezeshkian issued the warning in a statement on X, saying Israel’s strikes are a “flagrant violation” of the truce agreed to earlier this week.

“The repeated aggression by the Zionist entity against Lebanon is a flagrant violation of the initial ceasefire agreement and a dangerous indicator of deceit and lack of commitment to potential accords,” Pezeshkian wrote.

“The continuation of these aggressions will render negotiations meaningless; our hands will remain on the trigger, and Iran will never abandon its Lebanese brothers and sisters,” he added.

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