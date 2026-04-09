Iranian President Says Israeli Strikes Against Hezbollah Will Make Saturday Talks ‘Meaningless’

(FOX NEWS) — Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian says planned talks between the U.S. and Iran on Saturday will be “meaningless” if Israel continues its attacks on Lebanon Thursday.

Pezeshkian issued the warning in a statement on X, saying Israel’s strikes are a “flagrant violation” of the truce agreed to earlier this week.

“The repeated aggression by the Zionist entity against Lebanon is a flagrant violation of the initial ceasefire agreement and a dangerous indicator of deceit and lack of commitment to potential accords,” Pezeshkian wrote.

“The continuation of these aggressions will render negotiations meaningless; our hands will remain on the trigger, and Iran will never abandon its Lebanese brothers and sisters,” he added.