WOWO EXCLUSIVE – Rep Marlin Stutzman discusses Dignity Act support with KB

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) The debate over the Dignity Act continues to draw attention on Capitol Hill, with divisions remaining among Republicans even as the proposal gains support from members of both parties, including Marlon Stutzman.

Speaking on Fort Wayne’s Morning News with Kayla Blakeslee, Stutzman said the issue has resurfaced because immigration challenges remain unresolved. “At the end of the day, unless we’re going to deport every illegal person in America out of the country, there’s going to be a problem,” Stutzman said. He added that estimates suggest roughly 10 million people in the United States lack legal status, with cases that vary widely in circumstance.

Stutzman emphasized that the Dignity Act is not intended to apply to recent border crossings. “This bill… does not even allow anyone who crossed over the border during the Biden administration any sort of access to this program,” he said, noting eligibility would be limited to individuals in the country prior to December 31, 2020.

Under the proposal, eligible individuals would be required to register through federal immigration systems, pay a $7,000 fine, maintain employment, and pass background checks. “They would have to show that they have a job already… and prove that they have a clean record,” Stutzman said. He added that participants would not be eligible for federal benefits, voting rights, or citizenship. “They’d never be able to vote… never get the right to citizenship,” he said.

Stutzman described the bill as a matter of enforcement and documentation rather than legalization. “This is not a path to citizenship. It’s a national security issue. We need to find out who’s in this country,” he said. He also argued that relying solely on deportation is not feasible. “If we do nothing except just depend on ICE to deport 12 million people, it’s never going to happen,” he said.

When asked about implementation and oversight, Stutzman said enforcement would fall under existing federal agencies. “It would be through DHS… through the current immigration process,” he said, adding that individuals would have to voluntarily come forward to participate.

The proposal continues to face criticism from some Republicans who argue it resembles amnesty. Stutzman rejected that characterization. “Read the bill. It’s not,” he said. “It simply says they’re not eligible for citizenship.”

He also pointed to differences in how states handle undocumented populations. “There needs to be consistency in the law across the board,” Stutzman said, referencing state-level policies that provide identification and services.

In addition to addressing individuals already in the country, Stutzman said the bill includes border security measures. “The Dignity Act actually adds more drones at the border… and continues to increase security,” he said.

The legislation remains under consideration in the House, where Stutzman said support is growing as lawmakers review its details. “It’s gaining sponsorships as people start to understand what it actually does,” he said.

For now, the Dignity Act remains a proposal at the center of ongoing debate, with supporters framing it as a structured enforcement solution and critics continuing to question its long-term impact.