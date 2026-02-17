ISP: Alcohol, Speed Suspected in Fatal Grant County Wreck

GRANT COUNTY, IND. (WOWO) Three people were killed and one injured in a crash Monday afternoon in Grant County.

According to the Indiana State Police, the crash happened shortly after 12:15 p.m. on County Road 600 South near County Road 1150 East.

Investigators say a 2002 Chevrolet Malibu driven by 23-year-old Alexander McGuin of Gas City was traveling eastbound when it left the roadway, struck a tree, and came to rest off the road.

Passengers in the vehicle were identified as 21-year-old James M. Clark Jr. of Dunkirk, 19-year-old Gracelynn N. Daniels of New Castle, and 22-year-old Michael L. Reading of Hartford City.

McGuin, Clark Jr., and Daniels were pronounced dead at the scene by the Grant County Coroner’s Office. Next-of-kin have been notified.

Reading was airlifted to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. State police say alcohol and/or narcotics use is suspected, and speed is also believed to have been a contributing factor.