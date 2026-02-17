Lutheran Hospital Cuts First-Time C-Sections by 29%

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne is reporting a significant decline in first-time cesarean births.

Hospital officials say the C-section rate for first-time mothers dropped 29% from 2024 to 2025, falling from 23.1% to 16.5%. Leaders say the improvement follows expanded patient education, updated labor practices and increased use of non-surgical birth support techniques.

Kelli Tuttle, Director of Women’s and Children’s Services, says the department focused on supporting natural labor through evidence-based approaches, including movement during labor, revised use of cervical ripening agents and positioning techniques taught in specialized training programs. The hospital also invested in tools such as wireless monitors, peanut balls and labor pools, along with non-medication comfort measures.

Dr. Sarah Turner of Lutheran Health Physicians says the goal is to improve recovery and long-term health outcomes for mothers while promoting safe deliveries.

Hospital officials say avoiding unnecessary C-sections can reduce infection risk, shorten hospital stays and support faster healing for mothers and babies.