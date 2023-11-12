ISP Investigating I-69 Crash That Kills Two Fort Wayne Residents

DALEVILLE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Indiana State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that killed two people on I-69 Sunday morning.

Just after 2:20 a.m., police received reports of a person driving the wrong way I-69. Ten minutes later the Madison County Dispatch got a call about a head-on crash at the 234 mile marker in the southbound lanes.

First responders arrived to find multiple damaged vehicles blocking the lanes.

Preliminary investigation suggests that a silver Kia Forte was the car driving the wrong way before colliding with Chevrolet Malibu head on.

Other vehicles, a Volkswagon and a semi-tractor-trailer, were involved in the incident as well.

The driver and passenger of the Chevrolet Malibu, 32-year-old Victoria Cox and 26-year-old Evan Cox, both of Fort Wayne were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Kia was transported to Indiana University Ball Memorial Hospital.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.