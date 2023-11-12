Manure-Based Fertilizer May Account For Smellier Outdoors

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Manure-based fertilizer is being used more in 2023 and may account for a smellier outdoors.

Farmers fertilize their crops September through November to increase higher yields and get better-quality produce.

More farmers are making the switch to organic fertilizers, which is also a greener option as it doesn’t act as a pollutant.

Previously the most common types of fertilizer used were salt-based solutions mined mainly from Russia, China and other countries.

With the recent conflict in Ukraine, shipments of those have made it harder to obtain here in the US which is forcing many farmers to explore other options.