ISP investigation completed for officer-involved shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — An Indiana State Police investigator overseeing the examination of a Fort Wayne officer-involved shooting has delivered the conclusions to the Allen County Prosecutor.

The prosecutor’s office affirmed the receipt of the finalized investigation on Monday.

The incident transpired on November 19 in the vicinity of Winchester Road and Babcock Lane, resulting in the fatality of 20-year-old Dachena Warren-Hill.

Officer Mark Guzman, involved in the shooting, subsequently took a mandatory five-day administrative leave. Guzman has since resumed his duties as a patrol officer.