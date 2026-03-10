Israeli Diplomat Says His Country Will Target Anyone With ‘Radical Ideas’ — Including Iran’s New Leader

(AP) — Israel’s ambassador to the U.N. said Iran’s new supreme leader “is more of the same — same ideology, same radical ideas” as his late father.

“Anyone who will promote those radical ideas against us, we will target them,” Danny Danon told reporters. “We will find them.”

Danon was asked whether Israel supports Trump’s statement that the U.S. president should have a say in choosing Iran’s next leader.

“There is no daylight between the U.S. and Israel,” he said, then added, “I think it’s for the people of Iran to choose their next leadership.”

“We will have to create the conditions for them, and that’s what we are doing now,” the ambassador said. “But eventually they will have to stand up, rise up and choose their own leadership.”