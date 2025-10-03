IU Doc On AI And Dementia

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WOWO) — A new documentary, “Remembering the Future with IRIS,” is set to explore the intersection of artificial intelligence, memory care, and human connection, highlighting innovative support for Bloomington residents living with dementia.

Created by Indiana University graduate student filmmaker Jack Bassett for his thesis, the film centers on IRIS, an interactive social robot developed by IU researchers at the Luddy School of Informatics in partnership with the Toyota Research Institute.

Finding Purpose Through Dialogue

The documentary showcases how IRIS engages seniors in storytelling and dialogue, aiming to help them rediscover their meaning and purpose in life—a concept inspired by the Japanese term, Ikigai.

The project is grounded in the daily realities of memory loss at a local care community. As one resident expressed in the film, “I’m afraid that my brain is about to give out if I don’t keep using it.”

The robot provides a unique form of companionship. According to project insights, individuals with dementia may perceive robots as non-judgmental and comforting tools, leading some to share stories with IRIS that they might hesitate to tell another person.

AI Innovation with a Human Focus

IRIS is designed to stimulate cognitive abilities and provide personalized support, but the film’s core mission is to highlight the human side of AI innovation. It captures moments of joy, resilience, and genuine connection facilitated by the technology.

Project leader and Ph.D. graduate Long Jing Hsu noted the value of working with older adults, saying, “You get to see so many examples of who you want to be when you grow old.” The researchers aim to show that even while living with dementia, individuals “can still contribute, you can still live your life.”

The screening will give Bloomington audiences a chance to reflect on challenges faced by families locally and spark a conversation about how research and community care can improve the quality of life for those with memory loss.

Premiere and Discussion

“Remembering the Future with IRIS” will hold its premiere screening at IU’s Fine Arts Building on October 4th. The screening will be followed by a Q&A session with filmmaker Jack Bassett and a discussion and showcase of IRIS led by project leader Long Jing Hsu. The conversation will focus on balancing technological support with the essential needs expressed by caregivers in the field.