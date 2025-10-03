Fire Breaks Out at OmniSource

Fort Wayne, IN (WOWO) The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) responded to a building fire early Friday morning at the OmniSource facility located at 2511 Taylor Street.

Fire crews were dispatched at approximately 12:15 a.m. and arrived to find smoke showing from the structure and the building’s sprinkler system activated. Upon further investigation, firefighters discovered machinery on fire inside the facility.

Crews deployed handlines to extinguish the fire, conducted a full search of the building, and began ventilation operations. One employee self-evacuated and was treated at the scene by TRAA medics for undisclosed injuries. No additional employees were found inside the structure.

Maintenance employees assisted firefighters with salvage and overhaul efforts, and the fire was brought under control in less than an hour. Additional FWFD units were called in to relieve the initial response crews.

The incident response was supported by the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD), Three Rivers Ambulance Authority (TRAA), and Northeast Center for Excellence (NCE).

FWFD fire investigators responded to the scene and are currently working to determine the cause and origin of the fire. No further details have been released.