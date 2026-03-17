Ivy Tech Accepting Applications for Full-Tuition Scholarship

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Kosciusko County is inviting high school seniors graduating in 2026 to apply for the Chancellor’s Merit Award, a full tuition scholarship covering tuition, books, and fees.

The Mark M. Suedhoff Endowed Scholarship is available to three first-time associate degree students. Applicants must submit a one-page essay explaining their choice of Ivy Tech and how the award will help them pursue their education, along with a high school transcript and one reference letter from a school, church, or community mentor.

To qualify, students must have applied to Ivy Tech before submitting the scholarship application, maintain a 3.0 GPA at graduation, and enroll in a minimum of 12 credit hours during both the fall and spring semesters.

Applications are due by April 15 and should be emailed to fortwayne-foundation@ivytech.edu. For more information, students can visit link.ivytech.edu/meritaward or call 260-480-2010.

Chancellor Dr. Kim Barnett-Johnson emphasized that the scholarship removes financial barriers and helps students prepare for meaningful careers in the region.