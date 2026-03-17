March 17, 2026
Indiana NewsLocal News

Ivy Tech Accepting Applications for Full-Tuition Scholarship

by Brian Ford0
(Photo supplied/Ivy Tech Community College)

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Kosciusko County is inviting high school seniors graduating in 2026 to apply for the Chancellor’s Merit Award, a full tuition scholarship covering tuition, books, and fees.

The Mark M. Suedhoff Endowed Scholarship is available to three first-time associate degree students. Applicants must submit a one-page essay explaining their choice of Ivy Tech and how the award will help them pursue their education, along with a high school transcript and one reference letter from a school, church, or community mentor.

To qualify, students must have applied to Ivy Tech before submitting the scholarship application, maintain a 3.0 GPA at graduation, and enroll in a minimum of 12 credit hours during both the fall and spring semesters.

Applications are due by April 15 and should be emailed to fortwayne-foundation@ivytech.edu. For more information, students can visit link.ivytech.edu/meritaward or call 260-480-2010.

Chancellor Dr. Kim Barnett-Johnson emphasized that the scholarship removes financial barriers and helps students prepare for meaningful careers in the region.

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