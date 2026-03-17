Governor Braun Backs Turning Point High School Program

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) Indiana Governor Mike Braun is encouraging the expansion of conservative student organizations in schools across the state.

At an event Thursday at the Governor’s Residence, Braun promoted Club America, the high school program of Turning Point USA, and issued a proclamation urging schools and universities to facilitate student organizations that promote liberty and freedom of speech, according to the Indiana Capital Chronicle. Braun said the effort is meant to ensure that conservative perspectives have as much presence on campuses as liberal viewpoints.

Critics say Braun’s actions risk using the state’s authority to favor one political group. Indiana Senate Democratic Leader Shelli Yoder said the governor was putting “his thumb on the scale” and that students already have the ability to form clubs, participate in civic activities, and express their opinions.

Supporters argue the initiative is nonpartisan, focusing on American values and free speech rather than party politics. Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith said the program is intended to encourage “pro-American clubs” in every school.

The debate follows a broader trend of Republican-led states endorsing Turning Point USA programs after the death of its founder, Charlie Kirk, in Utah last September. The group has multiple college chapters and a growing number of high school clubs in Indiana.

Braun and other officials emphasized that the goal is to provide an “even playing field” for political activism among students, citing the long-standing organizational advantage of liberal student groups in schools.