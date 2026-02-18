Jay County Debates Fate of Historic Church

PORTLAND, IND. (WOWO) The nearly 200-year-old Little Salamonie Church is at the center of a local debate after the Little Salamonia Cemetery Association voted to tear down the historic building. Built in 1843 in southeast Portland, the church has been unused for seven years, and board members say it is no longer safe or financially feasible to maintain.

Supporters emphasize the church’s historical significance, noting that it is the county’s oldest church and an important part of the local heritage. Opponents cite mold, animal damage, and the high cost of restoration as reasons the demolition should proceed.

Vice president Susan Kaelin said she expected any demolition to wait until after Memorial Day, but learned Sunday night that work could begin Monday morning. She rallied supporters and positioned herself in front of an excavator, hoping to delay the process. Fog ultimately prevented demolition from starting, temporarily giving preservationists time to continue fundraising efforts.

Board members say they are proceeding with the vote to demolish, while local advocates remain committed to saving the building, raising money, and exploring options for preservation. The outcome remains uncertain as both sides continue their efforts.