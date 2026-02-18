February 18, 2026
American Figure Skater Amber Glenn Emotional After Costly Mistake During Olympic Outing

by Macy Gray0

American figure skater Amber Glenn, one third of the trio known as the “Blade Angels,” had a rough performance in the women’s singles short program at the Winter Olympics on Tuesday.

Glenn, three-time reigning U.S. champion, was in the mix for a medal until the very end of her routine. She landed a huge triple axel, which led into a triple-flip-triple toe loop. However, Glenn was just a little off kilter and bailed out of the triple loop.

Amber Glenn on the ice

Amber Glenn competes during the women’s short program figure skating at the Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Glenn was emotional as she came off the ice, telling her coach, “I had it.”

Amber Glenn devastated

Amber Glenn reacts to her score in the women’s short program in figure skating at the Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

She scored a 67.39 and was in 13th place at the end of the run. She tried to keep her head up in a social media post.

“The world has ended for me many times and yet tomorrow still comes,” she wrote Wednesday in an Instagram post with a picture of a smiling dog. “Keep going.”

Glenn had a rough outing during the team event earlier in the Olympics as well. She finished third in the women’s singles group behind Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto and Georgia’s Anastasiia Gubanova. Luckily, Ilia Malinin blew the competition away in the men’s singles and the U.S. picked up a gold medal.

Amber Glenn breaks down

Amber Glenn reacts after her performance during the short program on Feb. 17, 2026. (Reuters/Yara Nardi)

