Jersey Mike’s Is Gearing Up For The 14th Annual “Day Of Giving” In The Fort

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — On March 27th, two Jersey Mike’s locations in Fort Wayne will give every single dollar in sales, not just the profit, to Hoosier Burn Camp.

Hoosier Burn Camp is a nonprofit organization committed to providing life-changing experiences for young people who have suffered the physical and emotional trauma associated with a severe burn injury.

The event will happen all day. Jersey Mike’s hopes to surpass last year’s record-breaking $21 million fundraising total.

Since 2011, Jersey Mike’s “Month of Giving” has raised more than $88 million for local charities.

