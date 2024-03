INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — One concern is that people will stand on the side of the road to watch the eclipse.

Sgt. John Perrine says “If we have people standing along the side of the road, and people driving distracted, that’s a recipe for disaster.”

He also urges the public to have a plan for when the eclipse ends, and also consider filling your gas tank since traffic jams may be an issue.

Perrine said every state trooper in the state will be on duty on April 8th.