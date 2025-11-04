Johnny TinCap Takes His Talents to the Desert for the Arizona Fall League’s “Fall Stars Weekend”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Move over, ballplayers, it’s mascot season in the desert! Fort Wayne’s own Johnny TinCap is packing his trusty pot hat and heading to Arizona, where he’ll represent the TinCaps during the Arizona Fall League’s “Fall Stars Weekend” at Sloan Park, the Chicago Cubs’ spring training home.

The action kicks off with the Home Run Derby on Saturday, Nov. 8, followed by the Fall Stars Game on Sunday, Nov. 9. Both events will air live on MLB Network, giving Fort Wayne fans a rare chance to see their hometown mascot mixing it up on a national stage.

The Arizona Fall League is best known as a proving ground for baseball’s next big stars, but this weekend, the spotlight won’t just shine on the players. Johnny TinCap will join a superstar lineup of mascots from across the country, including Homer the Dragon (Charlotte Knights), Orion (Sugar Land Space Cowboys), Wool E. Bull (Durham Bulls), Muddy (Toledo Mud Hens), and Archie (Reno Aces).

Together, they’ll bring the energy, antics, and heart that make Minor League Baseball one of the most fan-friendly experiences in sports. Expect hugs, dance-offs, maybe a little friendly mischief, and plenty of selfies with fans under the Arizona sun.

Johnny TinCap’s inclusion in the lineup is hardly a surprise. Ranked No. 4 on USA TODAY’s 2025 list of top Minor League mascots, Johnny is more than just a ballpark entertainer. He’s become the face of Fort Wayne baseball — a staple at community events, schools, and parades. His outreach helped the TinCaps earn MiLB’s CommUNITY Champion Award, recognizing teams that go above and beyond to make a difference in their hometowns.

“Johnny represents everything we love about the TinCaps: fun, family, and community,” the team said in a release. “We’re proud to see him representing Fort Wayne on one of the biggest stages in Minor League Baseball.”

Fans who can’t make the trip can still tune in; both Saturday’s Home Run Derby (6:30 p.m. MST) and Sunday’s Fall Stars Game (6:00 p.m. MST) will air live on MLB Network. Those who can make the trek can snag tickets at brushfire.com/arizonafallleague.

So while top prospects will be swinging for the fences, Fort Wayne’s hometown hero will be winning hearts — proving once again that when it comes to mascots, Johnny TinCap really is in a league of his own.