Johnson County Drug Bust

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — More than 20 people were arrested in Johnson County Wednesday morning. Police say these people are accused of selling illegal narcotics to undercover narcotics investigators.

This was an operation that began several months ago. 31 warrants were issued and 22 people have been arrested.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office was responsible for 16 of those warrants while the Franklin Police Department was responsible for 15.

“They watch us when these people sell drugs to our narcotics guys. They’ve got folks watching them. They’ll try to follow us and see what really is going on. They’re uncomfortable about doing it, but they are doing it to make money,” said Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess.

Franklin Police Chief Kirby Kochran says the collaboration between law enforcements is what helps so much in situations like this.

“On behalf of the Franklin Police Department, I want to affirm our strong and ongoing partnership with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, the Prosecutor’s Office, and our fellow law enforcement agencies across the county. Through close collaboration, intelligence sharing, and coordinated enforcement efforts, we are committed to keeping illegal drugs out of our communities. Utilizing our partnership, we are disrupting trafficking networks, removing dangerous substances from our streets, and protecting the families and neighborhoods we serve. This unified front demonstrates what is possible when agencies work hand-in-hand with a shared mission: safer communities for everyone,” said Kochran.

Johnson County Prosecutor Lance Hamner said he hopes those who use drugs are getting the message.

“Drug dealers bring poison into our community and fuel the cycle of addiction and crime. Our law enforcement agencies are relentless in rooting this out. I hope drug dealers see this operation for what it is: a warning—if you deal drugs in Johnson County, you will be targeted and arrested. And you will serve many years in prison. We will not tolerate it,” said Hamner.