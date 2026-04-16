Russia’s Lavrov Says Iran Has ‘Inalienable’ Right To Enrich Uranium, Openly Defying Trump’s Demands

(FOX NEWS) — Russia’s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said that Iran has an “inalienable” right to enrich uranium for civilian purposes during a state visit to China on Wednesday, according to the Times of Israel.

“The right to enrich uranium for civilian purposes is an inalienable right of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Lavrov said during a Tuesday press conference following a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to the Times of Israel.

Access to said uranium has been a hard line for President Donald Trump in ongoing peace negotiations with Iran.

“There will be no enrichment of Uranium,” Trump wrote in an April 8 post on Truth Social, adding that the U.S. would be working with Iran to dig up all remaining nuclear materials in the country to ensure the Islamic Republic would not have access to any uranium.

Vice President JD Vance, who led the U.S. delegation during Saturday negotiations with Iranian officials in Islamabad, Pakistan, doubled down on that red line.

“The enriched uranium that the Iranians currently possess, we have said that we want that to come our of their country, and we would like to take possession of it,” Vance told Fox News’ Brett Baier on Monday.

“The president doesn’t want to leave the next president or the president after that to be worrying about this program so we would like to get that material out of the country completely so that the United States has control over it.

Despite the U.S. hard line, Russia’s top diplomat appeared to openly defy the U.S. demand, speaking in strong terms against what he viewed as American global control.