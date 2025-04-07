Johnsonville Recalling Bratwurst Over Safety Hazard

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) Johnsonville, LLC, a Momence, Ill. establishment, is recalling approximately 22,672 pounds of cheddar bratwurst product that may be contaminated with foreign material, specifically hard plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The cheddar bratwurst item was produced on February 5, 2025. The following product is subject to recall [view label]:

19-oz. Sealed firm tray packages containing five pieces of “Johnsonville BRATS CHEDDAR Bratwurst” and the package code B9FOD.

The product subject to recall bears establishment number “Est. 1647” on the front of the label. These items were shipped to retail locations in Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The problem was discovered after the firm notified FSIS that it had received two consumer complaints reporting hard plastic material found in the bratwurst product.

There have been no confirmed reports of injury due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Amanda Fritsch, Consumer Relations Coordinator, at 888-556-2728 or anachtweyfritsch@johnsonville.com. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Stephanie Schafer, Director Global Corporate Communications, at 920-889-0782 or sschafer@johnsonville.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.