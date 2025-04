DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A crash happened Friday afternoon on I-69 as a result of a McDonald’s cheeseburger.

Reports say a man told officers that he had been eating the cheeseburger and was looking down at the wrapper to find part of the burger when he drifted into the right lane.

His vehicle collided with the right side of a semi-trailer, which continued on. The driver of the passenger vehicle lost control and hit a guardrail.

Only minor injuries were sustained by the driver.