November 20, 2025
Joshua Alerts Proposed to Protect Vulnerable Children in Ohio

by Brian Ford
Columbus, Ohio (WOWO)— Ohio lawmakers are moving to create a new emergency alert system for children with developmental disabilities who go missing.

NBC-4 Columbus reports that House Bill 359, unanimously approved by the Ohio House on Nov. 12, would establish statewide “Joshua Alerts.” The system is named after 6-year-old Joshua Al-Lateef Jr., a nonverbal child with autism from West Chester who tragically drowned after going missing in 2024.

The legislation would require law enforcement to immediately issue alerts for children who are nonverbal, have limited communication, or otherwise cannot seek help. Amber Alerts currently require authorities to believe a child has been abducted, leaving families of children with developmental disabilities without a fast, structured notification system.

Joshua’s mother, Jonisa Cook, said during a recent hearing that she wished such a system had existed to help mobilize her community after her son went missing. Lawmakers say the new alerts could help prevent tragedies like Joshua’s and save lives.

HB 359 now moves to the Ohio Senate for consideration.

