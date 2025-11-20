Ohio Students Safer With Optional Narcan Access Under New Law

Columbus, Ohio (WOWO) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has signed House Bill 57 into law, giving schools the option to keep overdose-reversing drugs like Narcan on campus.

The law does not require schools to stock the medications, but districts that choose to do so must establish policies for storage, staff training, and reporting each use to the state. If administrators notice patterns of overdose incidents, they are required to notify parents according to WTOL Toledo 11.

The legislation comes in response to rising fentanyl-related incidents among students, particularly linked to edibles and vape products. Representative Josh Williams, who sponsored the bill, said the measure is a “common-sense” approach to protect students without creating unfunded mandates.

Funding for the program may come from donations, state grants, or community groups, but must be used solely for overdose-reversing medications. The initiative is part of broader efforts to make schools safer while giving staff the tools to respond quickly in emergencies.