January 12, 2024
Local News

Winter storm continues this weekend

by Derek Decker0
Photo Supplied – National Weather Service

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Another impactful winter storm is sweeping through the area.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for much of the area, including Allen County.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches.
  Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and northwest Ohio.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
  could significantly reduce visibility and drifting snow could
  likely impact north to south roads. The hazardous conditions
  will impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down
  tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The worst travel conditions from snow and
  blowing snow will be this evening through early Saturday
  afternoon. The mix of rain and snow this afternoon is expected
  to transition to snow by this evening, but not before rain cuts
  into snow totals. Winds gusts up to 50 mph in spots after
  midnight coupled with snow and blowing snow may be able to
  lower visibility down below a mile. This is close to blizzard
  conditions.

Several travel advisories are in effect for area counties as well. Check the updated map here.

The National Weather Service issued a statement on the incoming storm, noting that travel conditions will be toughest Friday night and Saturday morning.

Travel conditions will deteriorate tonight into Saturday as strong winds and colder temperatures arrive. Blowing and drifting snow are expected, especially on north/south oriented roads.

The southeastern part of the WOWO listening area is also under a Wind Advisory.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
  expected.

* WHERE...In Indiana, Wells, Adams, Grant, Blackford and Jay
  Counties. In Ohio, Henry, Putnam, Van Wert and Allen OH
  Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
  limbs could be blown down and power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Stay tuned to WOWO and be sure to text WEATHER to 46862 for the latest updates.

