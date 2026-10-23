Juvenile taken into custody after fire at vacant Huntington building

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO) — A juvenile suspect has been taken into custody following a fire at a vacant commercial building in Huntington.

According to the Huntington Police Department, officers responded around 6:11 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, to reports of smoke coming from a building at 238 Polk Street.

Police worked with the Huntington City Fire Department and Huntington Street Department to establish a safety perimeter. Several nearby residences were evacuated as a precaution while emergency crews responded. Residents were allowed to return after the fire was contained and the area was deemed safe.

Investigators worked overnight with the Huntington City Fire Marshal and Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office to determine the circumstances surrounding the fire. Police said information provided by members of the public helped investigators identify potential leads.

A juvenile suspect has since been taken into custody. Police say the investigation remains ongoing, and additional information about the suspect will not be released because of the juvenile’s status.

The department says there is no ongoing threat to the public related to the incident.

Multiple local fire, police and emergency response agencies assisted with the incident and investigation.