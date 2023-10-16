K-9 Training Facility Lost In Saturday Fire

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind (WOWO) – A fire broke out in Rural Noble County Saturday at a K-9 training facility.

Officials from the Orange Township Fire Department said the fire happened early in the morning after a woman called 911 after she saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of barn.

According to our partners in news at 21 Alive, the flames were blowing in the direction of a nearby home. The woman who placed the call to dispatch knocked on the neighbor’s door and called the homeowners.

Fire officials say that woman saved the life of the homeowners and animals that were inside.

Officials with the department say one firefighter as transported to the hospital due to an unknown medical issue and is expected to be okay.

Investigators say the fire was possibly electrical. The damage is estimated between $500,000-$600,000-thousand dollars.