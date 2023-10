FORT WAYNE, Ind (WOWO) – Today is the Voter Registration Deadline.

Indiana residents can register online at IndianaVoters.com by midnight tonight or can visit your local county clerk’s office during business hours today.

The Municipal Election will be held on Tuesday, November 7.

Early in-person voting at county clerk’s offices begins Tomorrow, Wednesday October 11th.

Check with your local county clerk or election board office for times and locations.