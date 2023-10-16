October 16, 2023
Mike Pence Campaign For Presidency Could Be Doing Better

by Network Indiana0
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to local residents during a meet and greet, Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WOWO) – Mike Pence’s campaign to secure the Republican presidential nomination risks collapsing due to insufficient funding.

According to media reports, Pence’s financial situation may force him to drop out of the race sooner than expected. All candidates were required to submit their third-quarter financial details by the end of the preceding day.

Pence’s campaign claims that he has raised $3.3 million and has $1.2 million in cash and $620,000 in debt. This amount is comparatively low, considering the financial requirements for campaigning.

Pence himself has invested $150,000 of his funds into his campaign.

Donald Trump, the leading candidate, has consistently been able to raise a substantial amount of money through small donations from his MAGA supporters.

The third Republican primary takes place on November 8th. To qualify, candidates must prove they’ve secured over 70,000 individual donations.

